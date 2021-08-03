Thank you for Reading.

EUNICE BLANCHE (JAMES) HICKEL, 94, of Hartford, WV, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at home, with family by her side. Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 3, at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Letart, WV. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.

