EUNICE MAXINE JAMES 90, of St. Albans passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at her daughter's residence where she has been cared for by her granddaughter, Bailey Glenn.
She was born in South Charleston to the late William Edward and Lowie Dove Legg Skaggs. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Ethan Charles Glenn; sister, Helen Basham and brother, Leon Skaggs.
Eunice was retired from McClung and Morgan Department Store and Kroger, South Charleston. She was a member of Highlawn Presbyterian Church, St. Albans, graduate of South Charleston High School, class of 1948 and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star #79, St. Albans.
She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Surviving are her loving children, Carol Susan Glenn, Paul Kevin James, David Scott James (Rebecca) and Jeffrey Alan James (Terri). Also surviving are 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
The family will have a private service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to HospiceCare, In Memory of Eunice Maxine James, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387.
