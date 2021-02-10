EUNICE MAXINE RHODES, 85, arrived at her forever home February 8, 2021. Maxine was born and raised in Sissonville, West Virginia, the daughter of Jim and Nellie Derrick, both deceased. Maxine was preceded in death by her sister, Vernetta "Citty" Miller, and by her brothers, Sam, Paul, Dube, Johnny and Bill Derrick.
Maxine graduated from Sissonville High School in 1954 and married Arlie Clyde Rhodes. They remained sweethearts for 60 years, until Arlie Clyde passed in 2015. They had a son, Clyde Wayne Rhodes, who passed when he was 14 years old. The heartache of losing Wayne is something she never got over.
Maxine and Clyde had a daughter, Deena Rae Tincher, whom they loved beyond measure. She gave them two grandchildren, Amber and Brandon. Amber and Brandon were the sun, the moon and the stars to them. Maxine always said that when her grandbabies were little it was the best time of her life.
Maxine was always a caregiver. She helped her family and friends through some of the hardest times of their lives. She worked as a nurses' aide at CAMC for many years and also devoted time at Hospice. Maxine had a beautiful singing voice that will be remembered always.
Surviving Maxine is her granddaughter, Amber Rae West (Shad), and two handsome great-grandsons Benjamin Arlie West and George Patrick West; her grandson, Brandon Paul Tincher (Michelle), and one beautiful great-granddaughter, Zara Brielle Tincher.
Also left to cherish her memory is one loving sister, Julia Ann Derrick, who gave Maxine constant tendering-loving care until her last breath. They were sisters of the soul and best friends all their lives. My Judy is a Steel Magnolia.
In Christ Jesus, my mother found salvation, peace and final rest. Through my mother's journey on earth, God was there. He did not leave her. He sent comfort in the form of family. My family has forever been such a blessing. My Marsha provided a haven for my mother to live out the rest of her life in the loving arms of her family. Eunie gave me courage because she always has my back. Shelly shared her gift of comfort and made my mother feel safe and loved more than enough.
My words of love and thanksgiving sometimes are not spoken out loud, but they are engraved upon my heart and my soul. My family is precious, tightly-knit, loving, and giving. They are heaven sent. My Judy, My Marsha, Drew, Eunie, Linda, Shelly, Janie and Terri Do you know how much I love you? As mom once told Terri, you were easy to love.
What on earth have I to compare to the love of God?
The closest comparison in my mind's eye is a mother's love.
If there is not enough milk, she is not thirsty.
If her child is in pain, she holds him to her breast to absorb it.
If her child is in need, she will seek to find it.
She guides her child between right and wrong,
But she always is there to pick up the pieces.
Her prayers are as countless as the stars
And the oceans are salty from her tears.
She is strong and solid, a shelter from the storm.
She is open-armed and warm, a soft place to fall.
She is a place of rest when you are weary.
Love shines on a mother's face as her new born baby is laid in her arms
And love unfolds on that same child's face as she gazes upon her mother's face in final rest.
Love has come full circle for mother and child.
My mother's life spanned 85 years. Her life was not an easy life and she was no stranger to hard work and sacrifice.
I will miss my mother for the rest of my life. She has left behind a void that no one else can fill, but she has given me an inner courage that I will use to face the world without her.
My mother's tribulations in life are over, but her love will remain with me always.
I love you mom. Deena Rae
A private family service will be held at Long & Fisher Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Derrick Family Cemetery.
A special thanks to the staff at Hospice for their care and support.