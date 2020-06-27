EURADA "RADA" HILL, 91, of Mitchell Heights, W.Va., departed this life on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Trinity Healthcare Services of Logan, W.Va. Services will be at 12 p.m. Monday, June 29, at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va. Friends may call from 11 a.m. till time of services on Monday at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville.
Funerals for Saturday, June 27, 2020
Bragg II, Randy - 4 p.m., Becco United Baptist Church, Amherstdale.
Browning, Elva - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Carnes, Tonya - Noon, Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.
Cobb, Charles - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Donelow, Nany - 2 p.m., Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Oak Hill.
Fisher, Opal - 11 a.m., Mt. Zion Cemetery, Fraziers Bottom.
Green, Justin - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Halstead, Johnny - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Harris, Betty - 1 p.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.
Harris, Larry - Noon, Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Hutchinson, Cornelius - 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Whitesville.
Moore, Berneice - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Morton, Corey - 2 p.m., McGhee - Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.
Perkins, Emogene - 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.
Postelwaite, Carl - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Raynes, Kenneth - Noon, Open Bible Temple, Powellton.
Robinson, Bryan - 1 p.m., Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.
Washburn, Marjorie - 11 a.m., Washburn Cemetery, Racine.
Whitfield, Shawntique - Noon, Christ Temple Church, Huntington.