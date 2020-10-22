EVA CATHERYN PIERSON, 88, of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord Monday October 19, 2020 at CAMC Memorial after a long illness.
She was the daughter of the late Bradley R Lawrence Sr. and Estelle Elizabeth Moore Lawrence. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Louie Edward Pierson.
She was a member of Thorofare Community Church in Clendenin.
She is survived by: sons, Darrell Leon Pierson of NC, Rodney Clark Pierson of Griffithsville, WV, Douglas Mark Pierson of Buffalo, WV, Randy Nelson Pierson of Parkersburg, WV and Calvin Lloyd Pierson of Clendenin, WV; daughters, Beverly June Bodkins of Charleston, WV and Rosa Marlene Huffman of Tornado, WV; several brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren.
Still under the Covid-19 rules masked and social distancing, the visitation will be from 1 to 2 pm Saturday October 24 at Matics Funeral Home. The funeral will immediately follow at the funeral home at 2 pm with Rev. Claude Holley Jr. officiating. Burial will be in the Pierson Family Cemetery Clendenin.
The family requests a private graveside service with just family. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.