EVA JANE BELLER, 76 of Poca went home to be with the Lord on Friday December 4th, 2020.
She was born on March 12th, 1944 to the late William "Bill" and Emma Lou Hein. She lived her entire life on the family farm on Heizer Creek.
Eva was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Darrell Beller.
Leaving behind to cherish her memory are her daughters Jeanette Beller and Lisa Hoffman (Mike), one grandson Mitch Hoffman, brother Robert "Rob" Hein, nephew Robert "Scott" (Lynn) Hein all of Poca. She is also survived by a host of extended family members and church friends who were like family.
Eva was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was retired from the West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation Services with 35 years of service.
Eva was truly a loyal worker for Jesus. Following her husband in ministry, she played the piano for numerous congregations and choirs throughout the area. She last attended Lett Creek Community Church on Heizer Creek.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Hubbard Hospice House and her care giver while at home, Patty Cummins.
Due to COVID restrictions there will be no visitation. A private service will be held at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House with Pastor Jay Mace officiating.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Eva's family.