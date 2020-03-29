EVA JUNE TANNER, 71, of Indore, entered into rest on March 25, 2020, at the Hubbard House with her family by her side.
Eva June was a retired Post Master for the U.S. Postal Service with 32 years of service.
Eva June was the daughter of the late James Everett and Reba Elsie (Moore) Parcell of Indore.
Eva June is survived by her husband, Gary J. Tanner; sons, James Lee (Tonya) Samuels of Charleston and William Edward Samuels of Bickmore; brother, George Edward Parcell of Indore; sisters, Margie Wyant of Lizemore, Camilla Neal of Indore, and Rita Fernatt of Charleston; grandchildren, Jaelyn, Amanda and William David.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 30, at Tanner Cemetery, Bickmore.
