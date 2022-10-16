Thank you for Reading.

Eva M. Griffith Mullins
EVA M. GRIFFITH MULLINS, 91, of Martinsville, WV formerly of Fenwick and Fenwick Mountain, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 peacefully at Countryside Assisted Living, Martinsburg, WV.

She was born on July 21, 1931 in Swandale, WV to the late Rev. and Mrs. Guy Frame.

