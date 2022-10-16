EVA M. GRIFFITH MULLINS, 91, of Martinsville, WV formerly of Fenwick and Fenwick Mountain, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 peacefully at Countryside Assisted Living, Martinsburg, WV.
She was born on July 21, 1931 in Swandale, WV to the late Rev. and Mrs. Guy Frame.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother and sister.
She enjoyed quilting, reading, and loved taking bus trips, attended faithfully at New Prospect Baptist Church, was truly a Christian lady who lived her faith.
She was a people person and never met a stranger.
She retired from Island Creek Coal Company, Craigsville, WV.
She was preceded in death by her 2 husbands, Lyman Griffith, Darrell Mullins; 4 sisters, Patsy Litton, Rosetta Ayers, Fonda Butcher, and Iris McCormick; a brother, Delmer Frame.
Survivors are her 3 sons, Ferrell Griffith (Dawna), of Levisay, Mike Griffith (Jayne), of Edgewater, MD and Glen Griffith (Tammy), of Inwood, WV; 2 daughters, Nancy Russell (Larry), of Bunker Hill, WV, Barbara Griffith Harless, of Fallings Waters, WV; 2 sisters, Mavis Bennett and Phala Hildebrand; 9 grandchildren, Tommy, Angel, Amber, Dustin, Amanda, Clifton, David, Sarah, Claire; 2 step grandchildren, Abigail and Andrea; 26 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren
Funeral will be Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 11 a.m., in Simons-Coleman Funeral Home with Pastor Dwayne Walker officiating. Interment will be in WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin, WV. Visitation will be Monday, October 17, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Eva's mane to the Richwood Public Library, 8 White Ave. Richwood, WV 26261 and New Prospect Baptist Church, Camden Ave, Richwood, WV 26261 and Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430
Simons-Coleman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.