Thank you for Reading.

EVA MARIE HATHAWAY DIRON, 83, of Grantsville, WV, passed away on July 16, 2021, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, WV. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Cremation services have been provided by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV.

Tags

Recommended for you