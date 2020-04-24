Eva "Molly" Cosner

EVA MARIE "MOLLY" COSNER, 85, of Burnsville, passed on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. A private family funeral service is being held at Stockert - Paletti Funeral Home on Friday, April 24.
Funerals for Friday, April 24, 2020
Fisher, Glen - 2 p.m., Ware Cemetery, Cowger Hill.
Rasnic, Grover - 2 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Russell, Bernie - 11 a.m., Teays Hill Cemetery, St. Albans.
Spencer, Julie - 1 p.m., Roberts Family Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry.