EVADA "JOYCE" McCLANAHAN, 73, of Charleston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
She was born on October 2, 1948 in South Charleston to the late Billy Richard, Sr. and Josephine Idress Hamilton.
Joyce worked as a beautician for many years in Dunbar at Janet's Hair Design & Boutique, Our Gang Hair Care and Keller Funeral Home. She loved every one of her clients and was truly dedicated to each one of them, just as they were to her. Joyce will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband Carroll McClanahan.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Deana Richards; grandchildren, Matthew Darnold, Abby Darnold, Craig Richards II and Sully Richards; brother, Billy R Hamilton, Jr. (Nancy); her nieces, Billie Gillispie, Kari Ellis and Jessi Seid; and her friend Eddie Haynes.
The family would like to thank CAMC Teays Valley, Dr. Robinson, Dr. Harper and Dr. Ionescu; Celebration Villa for providing Joyce with excellent care and a loving environment ; January Gilbert for making her transition there so easy; and Dr. Tom Bowden at CIM.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., on Saturday, July 30, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Chaplin Anna Stewart officiating.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387 or Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV 25311.