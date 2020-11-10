Evalean Seabolt

EVALEAN "PETE" SEABOLT, "She was a special Angel", 85, of Elkview went home to be with the Lord Friday November 6, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late George and Alma Seabolt. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Delbert (Jim) Seabolt and Charles Seabolt; sisters, Eleanor Cadle and Mary (Pat) Rucker.
She is survived by: sisters, Drema Rucker of Elkview, Carolyn Thomas and her husband, Darrell of Franklin, NC and Joyce Halstead and her husband, Fred of Eleanor; brother, Rickie Seabolt and his wife Pam of St. Albans; 20 nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday November 10, at Paxton Cemetery Long Ridge, Walton, WV with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Matics Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.