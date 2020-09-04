Essential reporting in volatile times.

EVALINE CHAPMAN, 89, of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., passed away Wednesday. Graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday at Staton Chapel Cemetery. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.