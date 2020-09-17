EVAN CHRISTIAN CHAD STOWERS, age 18, earned his angel wings on September 13, 2020 to a hard fought battle with Spitzoid Melanoma in Canal Winchester, OH.
He is survived by his parents; Karrie Sheets (Roy Fernatt) and Ryan Stowers, siblings; Samantha (Clayton) Suggs and Andrew (Kandas) Stowers. His niece Peyton Evan-lea Stowers. His grandparents; Rita Gaylor (Tony), Wayne Sheets (Debby), Danny (Lanie) Stowers. His uncles and aunts; Tina and Jamie Wolfingbarger and their son Nathan Moss, Justin Stowers, Christopher (Becky) Cox, Brittany (DJ) Vaughn, Tony (Lauren) Gaylor and Jonathan (Jordan) Gaylor. His beloved pets Daisy and Bubbles.
Evan was born in Charleston, WV on June 25th, 2002. Evan graduated from South Charleston High School in June 2020, where he ran cross country. Evan enjoyed playing video games with his brother, Andrew and cousin, Nathan Moss. Evan loved to spend time with his niece Peyton who he had great love for and could make her chuckle just by making funny noises at her. He loved her dearly. Evan followed sports closely, basketball was his favorite to watch. He was a dedicated Golden State Warriors fan. Evan had been accepted to WVU and was intending to pursue a degree in Finance.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., on Saturday September 19, at South Charleston High School Football Stadium with a Celebration Service beginning at 4 p.m., with Pastors Darick Biondi and Tom Wise officiating. Per Evan's wishes, following the services cremation will be honored.
The Celebration Service will be Live-Streamed on Stevens & Grass Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
The family would like to thank all who have made donations and sent prayers and well wishes. Your contributions have been greatly appreciated.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to WV Kids Cancer Crusaders, P.O. Box 11029, Charleston, WV 25339 or at www.wvkidscc.org
