EVANGELENE "GERTRUDE" CAIN, 96, of Red House passed away Sunday November 20, 2022 at her home. She was a member of Wade Chapel U.M. Church and loved all her church family dearly. She loved to quilt, garden and was an excellent cook.

She was the daughter of the late Ami Coulter and Eva Hupp Coulter. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Dencil W. Cain; granddaughter, Candace Harrison; great granddaughter, Meghan Painter; sisters, Estella Perkins, Garnet Smith, Mary Goddard and Bessie Luikart; brothers, Calvin Coulter and Lee Coulter.

