EVANGELENE "GERTRUDE" CAIN, 96, of Red House passed away Sunday November 20, 2022 at her home. She was a member of Wade Chapel U.M. Church and loved all her church family dearly. She loved to quilt, garden and was an excellent cook.
She was the daughter of the late Ami Coulter and Eva Hupp Coulter. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Dencil W. Cain; granddaughter, Candace Harrison; great granddaughter, Meghan Painter; sisters, Estella Perkins, Garnet Smith, Mary Goddard and Bessie Luikart; brothers, Calvin Coulter and Lee Coulter.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathie ("Bucky") Brown; sons, Jerry W. Cain, Richard Cain and Terry "Deno" Cain all of Red House; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday November 23, at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor with Pastor Mike Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloah Cemetery, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Eleanor.
