EVANGELIST NORMAN LEE TAYLOR, 93, of Evans, WV, was carried gently and quickly to his heavenly father on July 27, 2022, at his home following an extended illness. Norman, while laying face down behind a half track through continual overnight shelling serving his country in the Korean War said "Lord if you let me get back home, I will serve you for the rest of my life". The Lord honored that request and Norman kept his promise.
He was born June 19, 1929, in Beards Fork, Fayette County, WV, a son of the late Ralph Wayman and Edith Myrtle (Dial) Taylor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon E. (Taylor) Burge; sisters, Kathryn Brown, Brenda Kincaid, Helen Lilly, Margaret Taylor and Diane Reese.
He was a United States Army veteran. He was an Evangelist of the Gospel of Jesus Christ with 67 years of faithful service. His ministry took him to numerous counties throughout West Virginia and several states. He was a retired crane operator for Constellium, Ravenswood, WV, and a member of the United Steelworkers Union Local # 5668, Ravenswood. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and digging ginseng.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Clara Bell (Jarrett) Taylor; sons, Norman Lee Taylor, Jr. and his wife Ginger of Evans, WV and Ronald Wayne Taylor of Evans; daughter, Joyce Lynn (Taylor) Stevens of Huntington, WV; brothers, Ralph and Stanley Taylor; sister Delores J. Riley; brother-in-law, Kenneth "Buddy" Jarrett; 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Service will be 2 p.m. ~ Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV, with Pastor Deron Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Longview Cemetery, Evans, WV. Visitation will be Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 7 until 9 p.m., at the funeral home.