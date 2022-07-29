Thank you for Reading.

EVANGELIST NORMAN LEE TAYLOR, 93, of Evans, WV, was carried gently and quickly to his heavenly father on July 27, 2022, at his home following an extended illness. Norman, while laying face down behind a half track through continual overnight shelling serving his country in the Korean War said "Lord if you let me get back home, I will serve you for the rest of my life". The Lord honored that request and Norman kept his promise.

He was born June 19, 1929, in Beards Fork, Fayette County, WV, a son of the late Ralph Wayman and Edith Myrtle (Dial) Taylor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon E. (Taylor) Burge; sisters, Kathryn Brown, Brenda Kincaid, Helen Lilly, Margaret Taylor and Diane Reese.

