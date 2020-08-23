EVELYN BOGGESS, age 90, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 after living with dementia for several years. She was born in Reedy, West Virginia to the late, H. Guy and Orphus Lewellen and lived most of her adult life in Wheeling, West Virginia where she was an avid golfer and very active in her church.
Evelyn is survived by her husband of 68 years, Charles Boggess; daughter, Karen (Cliff) Long; son, Stephen (Aiza) Boggess; grandsons, Kevin Long, Jason (Niki) Long; a brother and two sisters; and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed greatly by all.
A private graveside service with the immediate family will be held Saturday, August 22, in Wheeling. Please visit www.paqueletfalk.com to send condolences.