Evelyn Clark

EVELYN (PERRY) CLARK, age 90, died December 7, 2020 in Columbus, OH.
She was born February 3, 1930 in Charleston WV.
She was the only child of Arthur "Wicker" and Ada Perry. She was a member of the York Golf Club for many years and played frequently. She absolutely loved having her family over for the holidays, her gardens, and taking vacations with her husband. She was employed by Lazarus, Huntington National Bank, and managed a boutique store.
Evelyn is survived by her two sons, Larry (Debra) Clark and Rick (Karen) Clark; eight grandchildren, Larry Clark Jr., Lyndsy Maechtle, Nadina Kinnett, Brianna Stewart, Krista Hedges, Cheryl Guy, Joshua Clark, and Nina Kaser; 13 great-grandchildren, Corry, Leah, Vada, Violet, Shyan, Logan, Cody, Brenndan, Kayla, Ali, Megan, McKenna, and Mitchell; 3 great-grandchildren, Aiden, Logan, and Gemma.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Clark, of 64 years; son, Michael Clark; and daughter-in-law, Danita Clark.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, December 10 at Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High St., Worthington, OH, 43085.
Service will be held Friday, December 11, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be at 1 PM, Saturday December 12, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grace Polaris Church.