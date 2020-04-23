EVELYN DOTSON, 81, of Danville, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, after battling a long illness.
She was born on September 28, 1938, to the late Hallie and Flora Dotson of Madison.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Romie and Hazel Dotson, Ed and Wreathel Collins, and Lee Sheets.
She was a loving mother to her son, Allen and Tammy Dotson of Danville, as well as a wonderful grandmother to Cody Dotson. She is also survived by her brother, Billy Joe and Lenora Collins, and sister-in-law, Judy Sheets, and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Logan Trinity Health Care for their loving care provided to Evelyn.
A private graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 25, at Memory Gardens, Madison, with Don Tabor officiating.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfhcom.