MRS. EVELYN E. HARRISON, 97, of Nitro, WV went Home to be with the Lord on November 4, 2022, at Hubbard Hospice West at Thomas Hospital.
She was born January 13, 1925, daughter of the late Everett and Eveline King.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Henry Harrison, son Roger Harrison and granddaughter Megan Harrison; and five brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her two sons, Philip Harrison and wife Vickie of Winfield, Mark Harrison of Nitro, also daughter-in-law Ginger Harrison of Murrells Inlet, SC, one sister Arbutus Childers of Nitro. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Amber Duncan, Kendra Bock and husband Chris, Eric Harrison, Tara Strickland, Monica Knight, and Adam Harrison, six great-grandchildren Braelyn, Beckett, Landon, Brayden, Zaiden and Tyler, and also a host of nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be held Thursday, November 10, from 11 a.m. to noon with services starting at noon at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, WV. Burial will follow the service at Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.
The family would like to thank the staff of Rolling Meadows for their care of our mother during her stay there.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hubbard Hospice West at Thomas Hospital, 4605 MacCorkle Ave., SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Evelyn's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com