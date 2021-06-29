EVELYN ELOISE HIGGINBOTHAM, 97, of Sissonville, went home to be with the Lord on June 26, 2021, after a short illness.
Evelyn was born February 25, 1924, of the late Ivan and Thelma Jones. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Golden Paul Higginbotham. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dana and Sharon Higginbotham; her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Bill Whittington; her five grandchildren, Tonya Shamblin, Jill Dye, Rob Whittington, Janna Burford and Julie Berry; her eight great-grandchildren, Todd and Cory Shamblin, Zane Halstead, Morgan Fallen, Katherine, William and Grace Whittington, and Lane Berry; her seven great-great grandchildren Ethan, Asher, Rylee, Anthony, Laikynn, Brooklyn and Avalynn; her sister and brother-in-law, Geraldine and George Bibbee; and her niece, Pam Miller.
Evelyn was a life-long homemaker and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She helped her husband on their dairy farm and was a wonderful cook. Her family and friends loved her fried chicken, wilted lettuce, biscuits, and apple pie. They looked forward to coming in from the hay fields to a hot cooked meal and lemonade on the front porch. She made her home a warm and welcoming place for anyone who entered.
Evelyn was a devout Christian and a lifetime member of Allen Fork Community Church where she faithfully attended as long as she was able. She dearly loved the Lord, her family, and her church.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday June 29, at Allen Fork Community Church in Sissonville with Pastor Jerry Bonnett officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the church.
The family wishes to thank the staff of CAMC Memorial Hospital Hospice for outstanding care and compassion.
The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com
Cunningham-Parker & Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Higginbotham Family.