Evelyn Fay Miller

EVELYN FAY (SAUNDERS) MILLER, 92, of Mount Alto, WV, died on Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Wyngate Retirement Community in Proctorville, OH, with the compassionate care from Hospice of Huntington.
She was born October 23, 1929, in Marion, OH, to the late James and Myrtle "Mertie" (Smith) Saunders. Evelyn was one of eight children, including her twin, Eva Kaelber and beloved sister, Margaret Miller, which preceded her in death.
Franklin and Evelyn married in 1955 and lived at the family farm in Leon, WV. They relocated to the adjacent community of Mount Alto in 1990. Their son, Phillip Edwin Miller died in 1976 at the age of 19 in a farming accident and Franklin passed away in 2008.
Evelyn attended Creston Church in Evans, WV. A joy in her life was teaching Sunday School with her dear friends, Lura Belle Casto and Dorothy Moles. She also enjoyed quilting with the former Ladies Aide at the church. In later years, Evelyn had many falling injuries and dementia which took away her independence.
Evelyn is survived by her loyal son, Richard Neal Miller of Charleston, WV.
Richard would like to thank everyone who helped Evelyn through the years.
In honoring Evelyn's wishes written in 2008, there will be a visitation from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Creston Church in Evans, WV. Immediately following the visitation, there will be a brief graveside service in the Creston Cemetery with Pastor D.J. Casto officiating.