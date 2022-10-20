Thank you for Reading.

Evelyn Fay Miller
EVELYN FAY (SAUNDERS) MILLER, 92, of Mount Alto, WV, died on Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Wyngate Retirement Community in Proctorville, OH, with the compassionate care from Hospice of Huntington.

She was born October 23, 1929, in Marion, OH, to the late James and Myrtle "Mertie" (Smith) Saunders. Evelyn was one of eight children, including her twin, Eva Kaelber and beloved sister, Margaret Miller, which preceded her in death.

