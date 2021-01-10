Evelyn Fazio

EVELYN CANTERBURY FAZIO, 84 of Charleston passed away January 7, 2021 at the Hubbard Hospice Unit in CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston due to an extended illness.
She was the daughter of the late James Elmer and Garnet Price Canterbury.
Evelyn retired from C & P Telephone with over 40 years of service. She enjoyed helping others throughout her life and will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by husband; Jim Fazio and nephew; William Taylor Canterbury.
She leaves behind brothers: Darrell and Allen Canterbury and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service and burial is 1 p.m. Tuesday January 12, 2021 at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Charleston.
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.