EVELYN FRANCIS CHAMBERS, 86, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on July 3, 2021, at Tuscany Gardens in Pataskala, Ohio. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 6, at 2 p.m. at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood. Burial will follow in Ravenswood Cemetery in Ravenswood, WV. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 6, from noon to 2 pm.
