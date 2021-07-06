Thank you for Reading.

EVELYN FRANCIS CHAMBERS, 86, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on July 3, 2021, at Tuscany Gardens in Pataskala, Ohio. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 6, at 2 p.m. at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood. Burial will follow in Ravenswood Cemetery in Ravenswood, WV. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 6, from noon to 2 pm.

