EVELYN J. HALL, 86, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on July 26, 2021. She was born on November 8, 1934 in Greenbrier County, WV. She is the daughter of Thomas Perkins and Ruby Rogers of Webster Springs, and she was raised by her beloved Dolph "Pop" Rogers of Sutton. She was married for 52 years, and raised two wonderful daughters. She worked for the Webster County Board of Education for 25 years, before retiring and relocating to St. Albans, WV. She enjoyed her grandchildren, baking cakes, embroidery, reading, coloring, painting, and word puzzles. She was most proud of the family she raised.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hansford J. Hall, her sister, Norma Hall, her daughter, Brenda Smith, and her grandson, Nathan Smith.
She is survived by her daughter Charlotte (Terry) Moffatt, son-in-law Ronnie Smith, brother Eddie (Barbara) Perkins; grandchildren: Charles (Kelli) Cochran, Mathew Cochran, Mason (Jennifer) Cochran, Ashley Smith, Corey (Kristen) Smith; great-grandchildren: Kyle Reynolds, Brandon May, Colin Cochran, Logan Cochran, Madison Cochran, Jackson Cochran; her great-granddogs: Sarge, Trixie and Paisley; friends, Elizabeth Miller, Pamela (Rick) Clutter, Dr. Thomas (Annette) Perkins, Dr. Karen Perkins, John Perkins, The Ware Family, the Wilfong family, Wende Jones, Marty and Linda Green, Joe and Kitty Lynch, Cory and Kayla Reynolds, Sandy and Jonathan Fowler, and numerous other friends.
A Service to honor the life of Evelyn will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday July 29, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Rev. Bryan Dean officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services.
Graveside services will be held at 12 noon on Friday July 30, 2021 at the Miller Cemetery, Webster Springs, WV.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to HospiceCare at www.HospiceCareWV.org or at 1606 Kanawha Ave. W. Charleston, WV 25387.
Memories of Evelyn may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.