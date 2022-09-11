EVELYN JOAN NICHOLS, 84, of Spencer, WV, passed away September 8, 2022.
Evelyn was born Mary 23, 1938. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elsie and Thornton Shreve, as well as her husband, Andrew Jarrett Nichols.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Vicky Moore and her son, Danny Nichols; her daughter-in-law, Tammy Nichols; her son-in-law, Edward Moore; her grandsons, Chris Moore, Matt Moore, Jarrett Nichols, and Devin Nichols; her grand daughter-in-law, Ying Nichols; her great granddaughter, Evelyn Nichols.
Evelyn worked at Kellwood Company in Spencer for many years before joining her husband Jerry's business "Spencer Appliance" until they retired in the year 2000. Evelyn was a devoted wife and mother to her two children, and an even more devoted grandmother and great grandmother. Her caring heart and selfless acts of kindness extended beyond her family to those in the community. She was also devoted to God and was a member of the Steer Creek Church of Christ in Stumptown, WV.
A graveside service for family will be held at 1 p.m., on September 13, 2022, at Eventide Cemetery, Spencer, with Minister Gene H. Miller.
John H. Taylor Funeral Home will be assisting the family with arrangements. There will be no service or visitation at the funeral home.