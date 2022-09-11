Thank you for Reading.

Evelyn Joan Nichols
EVELYN JOAN NICHOLS, 84, of Spencer, WV, passed away September 8, 2022.

Evelyn was born Mary 23, 1938. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elsie and Thornton Shreve, as well as her husband, Andrew Jarrett Nichols.

