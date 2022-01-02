EVELYN JUNE OXLEY, 92, of Charleston went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Hospice West, South Charleston.
Evelyn retired from the accounting department at Union Carbide and was a member of Trinity Independent Church, Ruth.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ameila Mountcastle Adkins; brothers, Glen, Freer, Thomas, Fred, Delmer, and Clarence; sisters, Kathleen, Lil, Pearl and Eloise.
Evelyn is survived by her husband of 70 years, Freer; son, Greg (Joyce) Oxley; daughter, Tami (Allen) Marker; brother, Frank Adkins; sister, Hazel (Rick) Hill; grandchildren, Courtney Pauley, Andrea Oxley-Price, Autumn (Patrick) Humphreys, and McKenzie Marker; great grandchildren, Madisyn, Reaghyn, Peyton, Lexi, Josiah, Henry, and Rory.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Monday, January 3, 2022, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar with Pastor Gary Gillispie officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, WV 25312-2536.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Norissa, Ally, Carol, Chere, Lisa, and our little nightingale, McKenzie for their wonderful care of mom.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV