Evelyn June Stump Fulks
EVELYN JUNE STUMP FULKS, 78, of Sycamore, Calhoun County, WV went home to be with the Lord on August 15, 2022, at Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial Division, Charleston, WV after a short illness.

She was born in Calhoun County on October 29, 1943, the daughter of the late Rev Warder E Stump Jr and Grace Evelyn (Haught) Stump. Evelyn enjoyed many years serving meals to many school children in Calhoun County Schools. After her retirement, she enjoyed her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

