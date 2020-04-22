EVELYN KAY BESS went to be with the Lord Friday, April 17, 2020, while surrounded by her loved ones. She was 59 years old and was born April 19, 1960 in Ripley.
She leaves behind her husband, Bobby Bess; her Mother, Margaret Morris; and daughters, Bobbie Bess and husband Philip Evans, and Tina Hartley; her siblings, Jeffery Hartley and wife Kathy Hartley, Kathy Morris and husband Mike Morris, and Anthony Hartley; and her grandchildren, James Graham, Jamila Foster, Alyssa Bess, Alexis Evans, Madison Evans, and Keaton Hartley.
She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Floyd; her father, Robert Hartley; and her brother, Robert Hartley.
Evelyn had an unmatched passion for life and was quite the prankster. She always had a smile and touched the lives of so many people. She will forever live on in the hearts of her many loved ones.
The family has decided to hold a memorial at a later date.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral .com.