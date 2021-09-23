Evelyn Louise Wilson Sep 23, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EVELYN LOUISE WILSON, 66, of Gandeeville passed away on September 19, 2021. Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home www.haferfuneralhome.net Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Evelyn Louise Wilson Arrangement Pass Away Funeral Home Care Recommended for you Local Spotlight Carol Echols Dave Wagner Carl A. Walker David Lee Whittington Ralph Frank Lauerman Jr Pebble C. Brown Pfost James David Byrd Blank Pebble C. Brown Pfost Peggy Sue Lockhart James Benson (Pops) Shedd Sr Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 22, 2021 Daily Mail WV Betting on the arts in Richwood Richwood galleries to showcase two area artists Family-run furniture businesses follow traditions, expand designs Fine furniture makers: Skimming the surface Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy