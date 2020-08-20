EVELYN MAE BURDETTE, 87, of Charleston, WV, passed away on August 19, 2020 at Sweet Briar Assisted Living in Dunbar. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, August 24, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, WV. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.