EVELYN MAE BURDETTE, 87, of Charleston, WV, passed away on August 19, 2020 at Sweet Briar Assisted Living in Dunbar. Born March 18, 1933 in Sissonville, WV, she was the daughter of the late Albert Jenkins Thaxton and Myrtle M. Sisson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband. James H. Burdette, Sr. and her siblings, Albert Jenkins Thaxton, Jr. and Hilda Skeen. Evelyn was a member of Emanuel Baptist Church in Charleston. She loved animals, especially her two cats, Sammy and Mushu, and enjoyed flower gardening and exercising.
Evelyn is survived by her son, James H. Burdette Jr. of Charleston and her grandson, Eric M. Burdette also of Charleston. The family would like to thank the staff of Sweet Briar Assisted Living for their compassionate care.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, August 24, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, WV, with Rev. Ron Stoner, officiating. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com