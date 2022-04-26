EVELYN R. BUTCHER, wife of former Shepherd College President Dr. James Butcher, died April 18, 2022 at Hospice of the Panhandle. She was 91 years old.
Born in Moss, WV, on November 14, 1930, to Roland and Inez Roe, Evelyn grew up in Cedarville and graduated from Normantown High School. She earned her BA in education from Glenville State College and her master's in education from West Virginia University. Her teaching career took her from a one room school in Fairview, to Webster and Grant counties, and finally to Sharpsburg, MD, where she retired from teaching in 1968 to become first lady at Shepherd College.
Married on June 2, 1950, Evelyn and James are the parents of Mark Butcher of Leetown and Janice Huckaby, MD, of Shepherdstown. She has four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Martinsburg for 60 years and was active in the Shepherdstown chapter of Eastern Star. She was known for her kindness to others and service to her family. One of her most noteworthy accomplishments was her almost 72 year marriage to James, who credits her support with any success he achieved professionally or personally.
Visitation will be held Sunday, April 24, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Martinsburg, WV. The funeral service will be on Monday, April 25, at 11 a.m. at Brown Funeral Home.
A private interment will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Middleway, WV.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Shepherd University Foundation or to Hospice of the Panhandle, where Evelyn received such wonderful and compassionate care.