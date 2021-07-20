Our beautiful mom EVELYN R. COX (nee Manning) entered Heaven July 17, 2021, nine days after turning 97. Don't be sad, for she is where she wanted and needed to be, reunited with our dad Elijah Cox, brother; Freddie V. Cox, lots of family and her best friends. She waited a long time for those pearly gates to open up and let her in. So be happy and rejoice!
Everyone loved moms beautiful laugh and smile, her kindness, her love for her family and friends. She loved gardening and weeding, as long as she could be out in the sunshine she was happy.
She was a lifelong Christian, longtime faithful member of the Glasgow United Methodist Church and a mentor to those in need.
She leaves behind her children Doreen Roe, Eddie (Baldy) and Debbie Cox, Mary Nell and Chuck Smith and Cheryl Cox. Her grandchildren; Jim, Deanna, Tony, Eli, Chelsea, Larry and Alex. Multiple step grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great - grandchildren.
Services will be on Wednesday July 21, at Glasgow United Methodist Church, visitation will be at 11 a.m. with funeral service starting at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Cooke Funeral Home is in charge of services with Pastor Chris Hudnall officiating.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Glasgow United Methodist Church or Hospice or SPCA. The family would like to thank the church for all their kindness and support.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Cox family.