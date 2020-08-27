EVELYN ROSE KIRK, 72, of Charleston passed away August 26, 2020 at The Marmet Center, Marmet, after a long illness.
She was a Homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Preceding her in death were her husband John.
Survivors include her son, Paul Kirk; two sons, four daughters, and several grandchildren.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at the Outdoor Chapel in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Elkview at 1 p.m., Friday, August 28. Burial will follow the Gathering in the Cemetery.
The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Kirk Family.