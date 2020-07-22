EVELYN "TOPSY" RASH
Born on May 8th, 1943 in Kentucky to the late Charlie and McClessie Hensley, Topsy was raised in Wharton, WV and shared many memories with those in the area. There, she also met the love of her life, Larry. Larry and Topsy lived a wonderful life together, lending a helping hand to anyone in the community who needed it. Whether it was through the fire department or helping out with the Van Softball Team, Topsy was always there. She lived her life not only for her husband, but for her boys, Robert and Aaron.
She was proceeded in death by her mother and father, daughter Violet, sister Wanda (Faye), brothers Frankie and Denny.
She leaves behind her husband Larry, son Robert, grandson Aaron, brother Tommy; her nieces Page, Sefra, Jamie, and Farrah; her nephews Frankie, Tommy Jr., Jeff, Dean Jr., Frankie Jr., Robert, Bobby, Derek, Jarrod, and Ira.
The family would also like to give thanks to Lincoln Nursing and Rehabilitation for the great care they provided Topsy during her final times.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Memory Gardens, Madison with Rev. Phil Rowe officiating.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.