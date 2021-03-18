Evelyn "Twinkle" Hancock

Hancock
EVELYN "TWINKLE" MERCEDES HANCOCK, 72, of Hansford passed away peacefully on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House West surrounded by her loving family. Twinkle would always wear a smile on her face; she was very outgoing and was loved by everyone who knew her. Twinkle was the patriarch of the family; "The best mother in the world", her children were her everything.
Left to cherish Twinkle's memory is her loving husband of 56 years, Phil "Bur" Hancock; children, Patty Stanley, David Hancock (Linda); and Jennifer Ballard (Kevin); grandchildren, Josh, Jordan, Stephanie, Christopher, and Madison; great grandchildren, Jeice, Jacob, Jackson, Colton, and Zoey; brother, James Mullins; her beloved cat, Lulu; and a host of family friends. Twinkle is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Madeline Mullins; grandsons, Shawn and David Hancock; and son in law, Dave Stanley.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Pryor Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Pryor Funeral Home. Internment will be private at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. Due to COVID, masks are required and social distancing practiced.
