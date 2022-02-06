EVELYN WOOSLEY HANNAWAY, age 96, of Columbus, Ohio passed away January 31st in the care of Capital City Hospice at Friendship Village of Dublin.
She was born May 3, 1925, was raised in South Charleston, West Virginia, and graduated with a B.A. in Music from Denison University. She was active in many vocal music productions, sang regularly at the Denison Chapel for Sunday services, and was a member of both Delta Gamma sorority and Delta Omicron (music honorary). She married her college sweetheart, John (Jack) Hannaway in 1946 and went on to raise four daughters. Along the way, she expressed a passion for ornithology and birdsong, for supporting the arts in various venues, and for painting with watercolors.
Evelyn and Jack retired to North Carolina and resided in both the Myrtle Beach and Concord areas until 2005. After Jack's passing, Evelyn moved back to Columbus for her remaining years. She was a faithful member of the Baptist Church of South Charleston, Trinity Methodist Church of Marble Cliff, OH and Harrisburg Presbyterian Church, NC.
She is survived by daughters: Leslie Hannaway of LaJolla, CA, Gail Kopetz (Barry) of Starkville, MS, Paula Hannaway of Charlotte, NC, and Dr. Nancy Hannaway (Dr. John Morton) of Timnath, CO; grandchildren: Jackie and Kristen Kopetz, John Eric Hannaway (Paula), Lillian Morton; and great-grandson, Colson Heitmeyer (Kristen).
A memorial service to celebrate Evelyn's life and her Heavenly Homecoming will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to: Bible Study Fellowship (bsfinternational.org) or mailed to Capital City Hospice, The Hope Foundation, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr. Suite 170, Columbus, OH 43231.