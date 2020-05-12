EVERETT BENJAMIN HAMRICK JR. was born on March 15th, 1927, in Charleston WV; son of the late Everett Benjamin and Mary Gay Hamrick (Mace). Everett passed away at the age of 93 on May 4th, 2020 in Elkton, MD. He was preceded by his five siblings; Emmerson, Brasil, William, Beulah, and Olive.
After graduating high school, Everett enlisted to the U.S. Army in 1945 where he attended Mechanics School at Fort Knox. His civilian career was dominated by his love of machines and going fast. While working as an auto and aircraft mechanic, Everett earned the nickname "Crash" as a stock car driver. Subsequently, he moved to CA and began a distinguished career as a commercial airline pilot and discovered his true passion; flight. Next he moved to DE where he continued his career flying for several prominent people, finally ending his career with over 60,000 flight hours. One to always keep busy, piloting was eventually replaced by the ownership of A&E Aluminum, a fabrication company and joint venture with his wife Anne Mae. In his free time, Everett was always in his garage tinkering with motorcycles, model airplanes, and boats. When he wasn't working with his hands, you would find him with his family and friends. He possessed a love of life and gathered lifelong friends no matter where he lived. Everett lived life to the fullest, always had a smile, a great story to tell.
In Charleston West Virginia, 1957, Everett married Anna Mae Light and in 1964 began a family in Wilmington, DE with the birth of his daughter, Cassandra. He later moved to Cecil County MD where his grandson and namesake Stephen Benjamin was born. Everett and Anna Mae moved to Millsboro DE where they enjoyed their golden years, although he remained young at heart refusing to ever slow down. His drive and spirit will be remembered and missed.
Everett is survived by his daughter Cassandra and grandson Stephen, as well as his brother in law Steve Light, his nephews and nieces Brasil Hamrick Jr, Jodie Barnett and Jeff Light, as well as his great nephews, Benjamin, Bryson, and Landon.
Friends may call between 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday March 13th at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, WV. Funeral service will be graveside at Montgomery Memorial Park in London the following day at 11 a.m. with Pastor Billy Mullins officiating. Expressions of sympathy can be sent www.odellfuneralhome.com