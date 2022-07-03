EVERETT BLAKE BOGGESS, 83, went to be with the Lord after a long-illness on June 29, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice West, South Charleston. Blake graduated from Sissonville High School in 1957 and went to work in Cleveland, OH, Bowling Sales in Charleston, then for 42 years of dedicated service to the Union Carbide/Dow Chemical Institute Plant, retiring in 2000.
Blake is survived by his only child, Amy R. Boggess of St. Albans; brothers, Bruce F. Boggess of South Charleston and Eugene "Gene" Boggess of Ripley; sisters, Ruth Strickland of Cary, North Carolina and Nancy Kingery of Ripley, and several Nieces and Nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother and father, Freeda Lanham Boggess and Lovell F. Boggess of Sissonville, and brother, John Boggess of Charlotte, NC.
Blake lovingly and patiently dedicated his life to long hours of work, his family, and those who needed a helping hand. No project or need was too big, too small, or unimportant for his time. He most enjoyed watching Mountaineer sports and classic cars, in particular, car shows with his '71 Monte Carlo. Yet his greatest joy was his family and work-family, where he devoted his life and happiness.
The family will welcome friends from 6 - 8 p.m., on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Long and Fisher Funeral Home, 6837 Sissonville Drive, Sissonville.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the funeral home, with additional visitation from 1 - 2 p.m. Burial will follow at John Bean Cemetery in Sissonville.
The family wishes to thank Kanawha HospiceCare for their wonderful care and support.