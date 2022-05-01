EVERETT BOSTIC SR. 88, of Millwood passed away April 29, 2022 at Ravenswood Center, Ravenswood following a short illness.He was a retired coal miner for Cedar Coal, an Army Veteran of the Korean War and served in the Army National Guard. Everett was a member of the Dry Branch Freewill Baptist Church, the UMWA and loved to hunt and fish.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Gay Bostic; parents, Albert and Dollie Cooper Bostic; sisters, Povie Atkins, Maggie Bostic and Hanna Martin; brother, Albert Bostic; and foster kids, John Jones and Jane Doe.
Surviving are his sons, Everett Dale Bostic Jr. (Markette) of Millwood, Timothy Bostic (Lisa McLeod) of Rand; nephews, Bill Bostic and Lyle Atkins; grandchildren, Jamie Parsons (Chad), Jessica Schindler, Christopher Bostic (Carrie), Whitney Bostic (Courtney), Mike Stephens (Clarissa) and Rebeca Steele; great grandchildren, Haleigh Parsons, Siarra Stephens, Phillip Schindler, Cole Stephens, and Kalel and Athena Bostic; great-great grandchildren, Breyton Bostic and Lyla Stephens.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 2, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle with Pastor Charles Bolen officiating. Interment will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Monday.