Everett Earl Melton

EVERETT "PREACHER" EARL MELTON, 98, of South Charleston passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his home with family by his side.
Everett loved the outdoors, especially going hunting, fishing and spending time in his garden. He was a graduate of Elkview High School, and played football. He attended Spring Hill Baptist for many years where he was a deacon.
He is preceded in death by his wife Phyllis Melton, sisters; Hilda Hostetter, Lorena Bailey, brothers; Harold Melton, Darrell Melton, Thomas Melton, and son in law; Mike West.
He is survived by his son; Earl Edmond Melton of Charleston, daughters; Jeanne Fae Basford of Kanawha City, and Mary Emma West of Liberty, along with five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 20 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes with Pastor Tim Pauley officiating.
