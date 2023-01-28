EVERETT JOHNSON of Ripley, WV passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2023. Everett had battled Multiple Myeloma for the last two years, just recently reaching remission. He was born in Sissonville, WV, on Sept 20, 1938, the eldest child of the late Brady Johnson and Mary Jones Johnson. He was a graduate of Sissonville High School, where he participated in multiple sports. After graduation, he joined the Army and was stationed in Germany. Everett was an apprenticed Millwright, and spent nearly 40 years practicing his craft at various plants throughout the area; retiring from both DuPont and Bayer Corp. in 2000.
Upon retirement, he began what he referred to as his favorite and final career, helping care for his grandchildren. He spent the next two decades as Paw Paw extraordinaire. He spent countless hours with his grandchildren playing hide and seek, swimming, sleigh riding, fishing, preparing snacks, watching SpongeBob and Scooby Doo, helping with fair animals and 4-H projects, and serving as chauffeur. He was not only a wonderful father and grandfather to his own children and grandchildren but was a father figure and "Paw Paw Everett" to many others.
Everett could fix anything. He was generous with his knowledge and skills, often helping family and neighbors when they needed tools or repairs of any kind. He was an amazing man with the kindest heart. He loved big, and will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Just three months ago, Everett's wife of sixty years, Ella Faith, passed away following an extended illness. A loss he could not overcome. He was also preceded in death by his parents.
Everett is survived by his children; Faith Annette Griffith (Dave), and son Michael, all of Ripley. His grandchildren; Rebecca Griffith of Ripley, and Zane Griffith of Barboursville. His brother; Gary Johnson (Yvonne) of South Carolina, and his sister; Eleanor Hamon (the late Ken) of Fairplain, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service, celebrating the lives of both Everett and Ella, will be held at Waybright Funeral Home in Ripley on Sat. January 28, 2023; service at 11 a.m., with visitation to follow.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Pleasant Hill Church and Cemetery Fund, 814 Statts Mill Rd, Ripley, WV 25271; where Everett served as groundskeeper for 58 years.