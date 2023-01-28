Thank you for Reading.

EVERETT JOHNSON of Ripley, WV passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2023. Everett had battled Multiple Myeloma for the last two years, just recently reaching remission. He was born in Sissonville, WV, on Sept 20, 1938, the eldest child of the late Brady Johnson and Mary Jones Johnson. He was a graduate of Sissonville High School, where he participated in multiple sports. After graduation, he joined the Army and was stationed in Germany. Everett was an apprenticed Millwright, and spent nearly 40 years practicing his craft at various plants throughout the area; retiring from both DuPont and Bayer Corp. in 2000.

Upon retirement, he began what he referred to as his favorite and final career, helping care for his grandchildren. He spent the next two decades as Paw Paw extraordinaire. He spent countless hours with his grandchildren playing hide and seek, swimming, sleigh riding, fishing, preparing snacks, watching SpongeBob and Scooby Doo, helping with fair animals and 4-H projects, and serving as chauffeur. He was not only a wonderful father and grandfather to his own children and grandchildren but was a father figure and "Paw Paw Everett" to many others.

