Everett Mundy

EVERETT WILLIAM "BILL" MUNDY, 79, of St. Albans, passed away on December 8, 2020.
Born on July 12, 1941, in Jackson County, he was the son of the late Roy Mundy and Clara Milam Mundy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Mattie Cobb, Donald Mundy, Jack Mundy and Linda Jarrett; son, James William Mundy.
Bill is survived by his wife and partner of 30 years, Judy Mundy; daughters, Teresa Parliament (Herb), Jennifer Drewitz and Amy Brogan (Dennis); eight grandchildren, Heather, Matthew, Mitchell, Danielle, Joseph, Caden, Emma and Emily; three great-grandchildren, Mason, Dillon and Amelia; sister, Brenda Loudermilk, and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 11, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor Mark Jarrell officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, St. Albans.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV. 25387.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.