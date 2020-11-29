EVERETTE E. SULLIVAN, 89, of Dunbar was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on November 25, 2020.
Everette is survived by his beloved wife Clara "Kitty" Sullivan with whom he shared an enduring and devoted love story, married one day shy of 44 years. He also will be lovingly remembered by his treasured sons, Ronald "Ron" Reece of Terra Alta and Steven "Steve" Reece of Richmond, VA.; his grateful daughter-in-law, Karen Reece and favorite grandson, Elijah "Eli" Reece also of Richmond, VA. His legacy also lives on through his many loving nieces, nephews, and his endless sea of friends and neighbors.
He was born on May 9, 1931, the son of David and Pearl Sullivan in Mason County, and is preceded in death by them and his thirteen siblings, who we all imagine are joyfully greeting Everette at Heaven's door.
Of the many words that fill an English dictionary, one word truly defines the man, Everette Sullivan.
Good.
A good attitude.
A good heart.
A good man.
Always well groomed with an enviable head of thick hair, Everette found joy in the little things. The sound of a perfectly struck golf ball. The quiet fishing on Anderson Lake. The cheers at his son's and grandson's games. The sight of his wife in his favorite color red.
He enjoyed the taste of a good meal with his family. But beware, don't sit a plate of bacon in front of him if you wished to have a piece or two for yourself.
He lived by a simple principle: show love and respect to all. A pillar in his community, he served three terms on Dunbar's City Council; served 40 years on the Salvation Army Advisory Board; served 35 years on the West Virginia Housing Development Fund Board. Everettes life's work was representing the labor movement. He began as business manager for Millwright's Local Union 2430, served as Vice President of the state AFL-CIO for 20 years, and was appointed General Representative of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, AFL-CIO, a position held until his retirement in 1994. In addition, he was an active member of First Baptist Church of Dunbar, serving as an usher and a deacon. A native of the state and a proud resident for his 89 years, Everette was named Distinguished West Virginia by Governor Caperton in 1994.
He showed up. Never gave up. And made a difference.
Heaven's got a good one.
No, Heaven's got a great one.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a private service. They will hold a public memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Dunbar, 311 16th Street, Dunbar, WV. 25064.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.