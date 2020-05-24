EVERETTE HARRIS JR. passed away on May 18, 2020, at the age of 77.
He was an avid and dedicated church member, who unselfishly put his family, church and friends ahead of himself daily.
He earned his education through hard work and dedication and achieved his Doctorate Degree in Chemical Engineering. He retired from UCC/Dow.
He will be missed by so many, especially family and friends and all who knew him. His unique ability to converse at any level and with any age was a gift.
Everette's family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the nurses and doctors who cared for him at CAMC, and for the kindness they extended to us during his illness.
The family will not host a service at the funeral home in order to observe social distancing, and asks that you remember Everette in your own special way.
A Graveside Service will be held in Sunset Memorial Park on Tuesday, May 26, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Gene Herdman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shining Light Celebration Church, 1800 5th Ave., Charleston, WV 25387.
Memories of Everette may be shared by visiting www. snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.