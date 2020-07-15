EVERETTE RAY SIMPSON, 78, of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of Mount Olive, Fayette County, W.Va., died July 11, 2020, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va.
He was born on December 29, 1941, in Mount Olive, W.Va., to the late Hazel and Stella Tucker Simpson.
He was preceded in death by his precious wife, Deborah Kay Simpson; son, Michael Cuthbertson; and grandson, Brent Everette Curry.
Everette worked for Cannelton Coal Company, where he worked for 35 years. Everette retired from Mountain State Centers for Independent Living after 12 years of service. Everette loved restoring antique cars and had an avid model car collection. He was an excellent mechanic and could fix anything. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ceredo, W.Va. He also enjoyed traveling and listening to Gospel music and hunting.
He is survived by his cherished wife, Kelly Price Simpson of Huntington, W.Va.; daughters, Teresa Simpson of Mount Carbon, W.Va., Betty Keister of Wellsburg, W.Va., Brooke Dowdy (David) of Parma Heights, Ohio; sons/stepsons, Jeffrey Simpson of Charleston, W.Va., Evan Simpson (Staci) of Montgomery, W.Va., John Dowdy of Huntington, W.Va., Erick Dowdy (Darrel) of Ashland, Ky.; grandchildren, Chad Simpson of Mount Carbon, W.Va., Kayla and Olivia Keister of Wellsburg, W.Va.; his fur baby (cat), Molly Simpson; sister, Lillian Wiseman (Jerry) of Mount Olive, W.Va.; brother, Donald Simpson (Babs) of Clendenin, W.Va.; sister, Bobbie Brown of Montgomery, W.Va.; brother, Dale Simpson (Bonnie) of Mount Olive, W.Va., as well as many nieces and nephews.
Service will be at 12 noon on Friday, July 17, at First Baptist Church of Ceredo, with Pastor Jeffrey Canterbury officiating. Entombment will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, W.Va. Friends may call from 11 a.m. till time of service at the church on Friday.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.