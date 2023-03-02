Thank you for Reading.

Evon Sada Mickel Kinder
SYSTEM

EVON SADA MICKEL KINDER, age 85, of Charleston, WV passed away at home on February 5, 2023. She was predeceased by her parents, Della Kerbawy Mickel and Cleo Peter Mickel and brother, Charleston Police Captain C. David Mickel. She was born in Rapid City, South Dakota on January 17, 1938.

Evon was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and Marshall University with a degree in Art and Design.

Tags

Recommended for you