EVON SADA MICKEL KINDER, age 85, of Charleston, WV passed away at home on February 5, 2023. She was predeceased by her parents, Della Kerbawy Mickel and Cleo Peter Mickel and brother, Charleston Police Captain C. David Mickel. She was born in Rapid City, South Dakota on January 17, 1938.
Evon was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and Marshall University with a degree in Art and Design.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Patricia G. Mickel, nephew Christopher D. Mickel, niece Jenni-Ann Mickel and great nieces Elaina and Alexa Mickel. In addition, cousins Lisa and Laura daughters of Selma Rahall Andrews (deceased) and cousins Roger and Randall sons of Albert Kerbawy, Jr. (deceased).
She worked at the Diamond Department Store as a Window Designer, Midwest Corporation as a Secretary and as a Customer Service Representative and Administrative Clerk at the AT&T Call Center where she retired.
Evon was a faithful member of St. Timothy's Lutheran Church for many years and dedicated much time to Vacation Bible School and the Tape/CD ministry. She always wanted to encourage others and started a daily email called "The Scripture of the Day". It started primarily with friends and church members but grew to a global audience. She would set her alarm clock early every day to make sure it was in everyone's email inbox at daybreak. She had a very supportive "church family" that checked on her often during her later years due to her not being able to attend services.
A service to celebrate her life will be at 11 a.m., on March 4, 2023 at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Charleston, WV with the Rev. Jamie Strickler officiating. Friends and family visitation will be one-hour prior to service.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Timothy's Lutheran Church in her honor or your favorite charity.
The family would like to thank Kathy Barton, Donna Cutright, the Charleston and Nitro Police Departments.
Special thanks to Evon's longtime friend Elmira Woods for all of her help she provided over the years.