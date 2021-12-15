Thank you for Reading.

EVONNE AMMAR, 99 of Clay, WV formally of Dayton, Ohio. Born in Charleston, WV on December 2,1922 to Cleo and Leona (Cobtee) Ammar. Passed away on December 11, 2021.

She was preceded in death by brothers Cleo Ammar Jr., Richard Ammar and Philip Ammar. Sisters, Helen Morris and Joann Jackson.

Thanks to her caregivers and hospice for all the wonderful care provided.

Graveside services for Evonne will be on Wednesday at 11 a.m., at WV Memorial Garden, Calvin WV, with Minister John R. Osborne officiating.

Online condolence can be left for the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com

Wilson Smith Funeral home is honored to serve the Ammar Family

