Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

EWELL GAY COON, 82, of Circle Avenue, Spencer, WV, departed his earthly life on September 8, 2020 after an extended illness. A service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer. Visiting is Thursday from 6 to 8 pm. at the funeral home.