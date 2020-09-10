EWELL GAY COON, 82, of Circle Avenue, Spencer, WV, departed his earthly life on September 8, 2020 after an extended illness. A service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer. Visiting is Thursday from 6 to 8 pm. at the funeral home.
